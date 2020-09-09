https://www.dailywire.com/news/justice-league-star-jason-momoa-supports-investigation-into-joss-whedons-alleged-misconduct

Over two months after “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher publicly accused director Joss Whedon of inappropriate behavior during the film’s reshoots, actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”) has supported WarnerMedia’s investigation into the allegations.

On Monday, Momoa posted the hashtag #IStandWithRayFisher on his Instagram daily stories, which Fisher later shared on Twitter.

Joss Whedon was brought on to oversee reshoots and post-production for “Justice League” after a personal tragedy forced director Zack Snyder to temporarily exit the project. According to Ray Fisher, who played the role of Cyborg, Whedon’s behavior on set was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.”

“Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment,” Fisher tweeted in early July.

“During the LA reshoots for Justice League, Geoff Johns summoned me to his office to belittle and admonish my (and my agent’s) attempts to take grievances up the proper chain of command. He then made a thinly veiled threat to my career. This behavior cannot continue,” he then tweeted in August.

In late August, WarnerMedia launched an investigation into Fisher’s claims against Whedon, Johns, and Berg, which initially did not yield any findings. According to Deadline, Fisher publicly escalated the fight last Friday when he tweeted that Warner Bros. tried to make a deal with him to save Geoff Johns.

“So you can better understand how deep this goes: After speaking out about Justice League, I received a phone call from the President of DC Films wherein he attempted to throw Joss Whedon and Jon Berg under the bus in hopes that I would relent on Geoff Johns. I will not. A>E,” the actor tweeted.

Warner Bros. then issued a lengthy response to Fisher’s tweet, saying that the company has reached out to the actor multiple teams in order to have him speak with a “third party investigator”—a request that Fisher allegedly declined on more than one occasion.

“While Mr. Fisher never alleged any actionable misconduct against him, WarnerMedia nonetheless initiated an investigation into the concerns he’d raised about his character’s portrayal. Still not satisfied, Mr. Fisher insisted that WarnerMedia hire an independent third party investigator,” a representative for the company said.

“This investigator has attempted multiple times to meet with Mr. Fisher to discuss his concerns but, to date, Mr. Fisher has declined to speak to the investigator,” the rep continued. “Warner Bros. remains committed to accountability and to the well-being of every cast and crew member on each of its productions. It also remains committed to investigating any specific and credible allegation of misconduct, which thus far Mr. Fisher has failed to provide.”

Fisher immediately shot back, saying that he met with the investigator during a Zoom call on August 26, and cut the meeting off early so that he could discuss it with his legal team.

“He tried to keep me on the line, but I told him I would need to consult my team before proceeding,” said Fisher.

