https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/kamala-harris-past-takes-on-californias-role-in-the-fight-against-climate-change-have-aged-like-fine-milk/

There’s literally no such thing as too many Drew Holden threads, so we feel absolutely zero shame in highlighting another fantastic specimen.

This one was inspired by none other than Kamala Harris, vice presidential candidate and proud U.S. Senator from California.

Given California’s current, um, energy issues, Holden thought it would be a good time to dust off some of Harris’ old tweets on the subject. As it turned out, Harris left an embarrassment of riches:

Since yesterday’s ended up on twitter’s bad list, new 🧵thread🧵dedicated to bad takes from @KamalaHarris on California and climate change policy. Warning: there are a lot. This one aged…poorly. https://t.co/bShdna9h3e — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

You’ll surely remember that, right now, the people of Los Angeles can’t control their own ACs because of California’s awful climate policies. @KamalaHarris must’ve missed the memo. Unless this is “a model for the nation”? pic.twitter.com/E3EF72fq23 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

I’m not sure rolling black outs and an inability to use major appliances is “an example to the world” that’s worth following. But this is a good reminder that @SenKamalaHarris and @JoeBiden want to bring these kinds of failed policies to your state. pic.twitter.com/k2fg3vQ6PU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

If you think it’s hyperbolic to suggest @KamalaHarris wants to enact policies like the ones causing rolling blackouts in LA may I introduce you to…Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/u5hWD9Ufxr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

While I agree with the sentiment that we shouldn’t have “days of mass blackouts,” I think @SenKamalaHarris should step back and think about why that’s happening. pic.twitter.com/gf3htA78SO — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

God I hope this isn’t true. pic.twitter.com/9lyBGpl2Ja — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

Really impossible to overstate how much of California’s bad policy has been defended to the death by @KamalaHarris. pic.twitter.com/J78Q5McQ35 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

A big part of this has been her relentless war on affordable energy – as attorney general, then senator, and – should she win – one day, no doubt, as de facto president. pic.twitter.com/mMJpmob5XF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

She’s been instrumental in helping @JerryBrownGov and @GavinNewsom accomplish their misdirected legislative aims. pic.twitter.com/CANZwULawI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

The idea that California has displayed “leadership” is…a dubious one, looking at their current third-world power situation. pic.twitter.com/FOXf9nFsoe — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

California struck gold with Kamala Harris, that’s for sure!

Every American deserves to know whether @KamalaHarris continues to support these disastrous policies, and whether Americans everywhere should count on abandoning air conditioning, appliances, and reliable energy in a Biden/Harris Administration. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 9, 2020

She supports whatever gives her the most control over people’s lives.

