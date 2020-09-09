https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/09/kamala-harris-past-takes-on-californias-role-in-the-fight-against-climate-change-have-aged-like-fine-milk/

There’s literally no such thing as too many Drew Holden threads, so we feel absolutely zero shame in highlighting another fantastic specimen.

This one was inspired by none other than Kamala Harris, vice presidential candidate and proud U.S. Senator from California.

Given California’s current, um, energy issues, Holden thought it would be a good time to dust off some of Harris’ old tweets on the subject. As it turned out, Harris left an embarrassment of riches:

California struck gold with Kamala Harris, that’s for sure!

She supports whatever gives her the most control over people’s lives.

