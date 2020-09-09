https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kayleighmcenany-democrats-defunding-police/2020/09/09/id/986053

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that a Democratic administration would lead to “more violence” if they continue the push to defund police departments.

McEnany told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday that the recent increase in “violence directly is correlated with the defunding of the police movement,” adding, “Guess what? When you defund police officers in New York and Los Angeles, you will see more violence when there are no police officers on our streets answering the phone.”

She went on to blame “governors and mayors” for failing “to control their streets,” and said that the “whole entire country” would be in the same situation as Portland, Oregon under Democratic leadership, which McEnany said is “not an acceptable premise.”

The press secretary said, “We know that it is the responsibility of governors and mayors to control their streets, but look at what happened when mayors and governors came to the president for assistance. In Minneapolis, within 24 hours, there was peace on the streets, in Kenosha, within 24 hours of National Guard coming in, there was peace.

“This president offers action to secure our communities and keep our families safe versus the Democrats who have been silent for far too long,” McEnany said.

