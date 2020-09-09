https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515672-kushner-says-alice-in-wonderland-describes-trump-presidency-woodward

White House senior adviser Jared KushnerJared Corey KushnerUS brokers economic breakthrough for Serbia, Kosovo Karlie Kloss, a Kushner relative, to appear at Biden campaign event Melania Trump used private email account while in White House, ex-friend says MORE told people that the book “Alice in Wonderland” can help them understand the Trump presidency, according to excerpts from Bob Woodward’s new book reported by The Washington Post on Wednesday.

In his forthcoming book, titled “Rage,” the Washington Post associate editor writes that Kushner, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump-backed candidate wins NH GOP Senate primary to take on Shaheen Trump, supporters gather without masks in NC despite request from local GOP official Trump-backed candidate wins NH GOP primary to take on Pappas MORE‘s son-in-law, advised people that one of the most important guiding texts to understand his presidency was the classic children’s novel.

Kushner singled out the Cheshire Cat who uses endurance and persistence, not direction, as his strategy, according to the paper.

Kushner, who is quoted extensively in the book, said, “The most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots.”

Woodward reportedly interprets Kushner’s quote as a reference to Trump’s former Secretary of Defense James Mattis James Norman MattisTrump’s battles with military raise risks for November Press: Trump gives military middle finger salute Conspicuous by their absence from the Republican Convention MORE, Trump’s former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson Rex Wayne TillersonConspicuous by their absence from the Republican Convention The four China strategies Trump or Biden will need to consider Trump flails as audience dwindles and ratings plummet MORE and former National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn Gary David CohnFormer national economic council director: I agree with 50 percent of House Democrats’ HEROES Act Sunday shows preview: Congress spars over next round of coronavirus relief; GOP seeks offensive after news of Flynn ‘unmasking’ The Memo: Speculation grows about Fauci’s future MORE.

In the book, Tillerson reportedly called Kushner’s dealings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Benjamin (Bibi) NetanyahuMORE as “nauseating to watch” and “stomach churning,” according to the Post.

“Rage” is Woodward’s second book about Trump’s presidency. It includes information from nine hours of recorded, on-the-record interviews with the president.

The book is set for release Sept. 15. Woodward will appear on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday for an interview about his latest work.

On Wednesday, Woodward also released tapes of interviews with Trump, including audio acknowledging he purposely downplayed the risks of the coronavirus.

