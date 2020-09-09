https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/los-angeles-county-halloween-trick-or-treating-parties/2020/09/09/id/986090

Los Angeles County’s health department announced this week that trick-or-treaters cannot go door to door this Halloween due to the coronavirus, which also caused a ban on parties and haunted houses.

“Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health states in newly released guidelines for celebrating Halloween. “‘Trunk-or-treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed.”

The department also notes that “Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors,” and that “Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.”

Instead, the county suggests residents try online parties or contests, car parades in which people drive through events while remaining in their vehicles, drive-in theaters, outdoor dining, and visiting outdoor museums.

“While holidays are typically a time to come together with extended family and friends to celebrate, we ask you to alter your plans this year and take responsibility by not engaging in any risky activities that can spread the virus,” LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week, before Labor Day weekend.

“We do not need to wait for a vaccine to slow the spread; we just need for every single person to do the right thing,” she added. “It is nonsense to believe that parties and gatherings are essential for our well-being; parties and gatherings lead to unnecessary exposures and make it that much harder to lower the rate of community transmission so that our children can get back to school and employees back to work.”

