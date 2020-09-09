http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Fvy_tFwMViE/

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) said the law and order component of the November election was an important issue and questioned Democrats’ willingness to criticize protesters causing damage to private and public property.

“[T]his law and order conversation the president has had is a real issue,” Lankford said. “It is really about safety and security. Right now, there are a lot of our Democratic candidates all over the country that are saying, well, those — the individuals that are smashing windows and that are burning buildings, they really need to be heard. Well, they do need to be heard, but they need to be heard in a peaceful way, not to just smash windows and destroy things, and then to say later, we should work to understand.”

