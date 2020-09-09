https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Lara-Trump-Nobel-Peace-Prize-UAE-trump-campaign/2020/09/09/id/986057

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and daughter-in-law Lara Trump said the Trump family is “so proud” of the president’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” she said the nomination is “very warranted.”

“We couldn’t be more proud of him,” she said.

On Wednesday, Trump was nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his work on the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

She said Trump’s involvement in the agreement shows that he has been able to do things that presidents in the past “claimed that they would do.”

“Not only is he trying to end the endless wars around the world that the United States has been involved with, but he’s literally trying to bring peace around the world and you see that it is actually working.”

She said she has seen an overwhelming amount of support for the president while traveling across the country campaigning for Trump’s reelection.

“You see the enthusiasm out there for this president,” she said, noting she “barely” sees any Biden signs. “People are very excited about voting for Donald Trump.”

“When you are talking about pure enthusiasm, it is through the roof and off the charts for President Donald Trump and somewhere probably down in the basement where Joe Biden has been hiding for some time for his campaign.”

