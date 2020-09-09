https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lifelong-democrat-lieberman-endorses-gop-sen-collins-reelection-bid-maine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Lieberman, a 2000 vice presidential candidate and former Democratic senator, is endorsing embattled Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ reelection bid.

In an online video ad released Wednesday, Lieberman, a former Connecticut senator, says Collins “stands up for Maine” and that she’s a “fighter for women’s issues.”

Collins, a moderate, is among the most vulnerable incumbent GOP senators this election cycle.

The ad by Lieberman, who is Jewish, was paid for by the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“I’m a lifelong Democrat but I put my country first, always,” Lieberman says in the 30-second ad at the beginning of the video. “That’s why I’m supporting Susan Collins for Senate.”

Lieberman lost his Connecticut seat in a 2006 primary, but retained it as a third-party candidate.

Collins is being challenged in this year’s general election by Democrat Sara Gideon, the state’s House speaker.

The most recent RealClearPolitcs.com polls average has Gideon ahead by 4.5 percentage points and lists the race as a “tossup.”

