https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/los-angeles-bans-halloween-trick-treating-outlawed/

Los Angeles has banned trick-or-treating for all children, and health officials told parents they can’t go “trunk-or-treating,” either.

“Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in its recently released guidelines. “‘Trunk-or-treating’ events where children go from car to car instead of door to door to receive treats are also not allowed.”

“Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors,” the guidelines said. “Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.”

The guidelines do not say what the penalty will be for those who violate the guidelines.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Rochester Police Chief and Entire Police Department Command Staff Suddenly Announce Retirement Following Riots

Here’s what’s allowed:

Online parties/contests (e.g. costume or pumpkin carving)

Car parades that comply with public health guidance for vehicle based parades including:

a. Drive by events or contests where individuals dress up or decorate their vehicles and drive by

“judges” that are appropriately physically distanced.

“judges” that are appropriately physically distanced. b. Drive through events where individuals remain in their vehichles and drive through an area

with Halloween displays.

with Halloween displays. c. Drive in events where individuals can receive a treat bag (limited to commercially packaged

non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in

their vehicle.

non-perishable treats) or take away item from an organizer while the participants remain in their vehicle. Halloween movie nights at drive in theaters (must comply with the public health drive in movie

theater guidance).

theater guidance). Halloween themed meals at outdoor restaurants (must comply with the restaurant protocol).

Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum (must comply with the public health

museum guidance.)

museum guidance.) Dressing up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

