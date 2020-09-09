https://www.theblaze.com/news/los-angeles-cancels-halloween

After Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was seen marching maskless with thousands of protesters in the streets of Los Angeles just a few short weeks ago, the Los Angeles County Health Department has decreed that trick-or-treating is unsafe and will be illegal this Halloween, along with all carnivals, festivals, and parties with “non-household members.”

In a guidance document published by KABC-TV, the health department declared, “Door to door trick or treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors especially in neighborhoods that are popular with trick or treaters.” The health department also went one step further and stated, “Gatherings or Parties with non-household members are not permitted even if they are conducted outdoors.”

The county has also ordered that “Carnivals, festivals, live entertainment, and haunted house attractions are not allowed.”

Los Angeles County has continued to experience repeated protest events since the May 25 death of George Floyd. Protesters have not been cited for failing to abide by social distancing guidelines, and prominent city officials have even joined in many of the protests, while shutting off electricity and water to homes and businesses that violate those same rules.

Not to worry, though! If you live in Los Angeles County and have small children, they can still participate in many fun activities, including “Online parties/contests (e.g. costume or pumpkin carving)” and “Halloween themed art installations at an outdoor museum,” both of which will surely be acceptable substitutes for small children.

Additionally, the county has graciously agreed to allow homeowners to “Dress up homes and yards with Halloween themed decorations.”

Despite instituting some of the harshest coronavirus lockdown measures in the country (apart from intentionally failing to enforce them against social justice protesters), Los Angeles County has been one of the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the country. The county has seen almost 250,000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 6,000 deaths at the time of this article’s publication.

