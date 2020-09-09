https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/la-backs-halloween-trick-or-treating-ban?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Los Angeles County has dialed back on its recently announced order prohibiting door-to-door Halloween trick-or-treating, now saying the annual tradition is not recommended this year, amid the coronavirus.

“Door to door trick-or-treating is not recommended because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors, ensure that everyone answering or coming to the door is appropriately masked to prevent disease spread, and because sharing food is risky,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said Wednesday, after earlier this week prohibiting the candy haul.

County officials also made the change from prohibited to “not recommended” for “trunk-or-treaking” — going car to car instead of door to door.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his deputies will not be enforcing the rules.

“We’re going to leave that alone,” Villanueva said during a Facebook Live chat. “We want parents out there to practice some common sense.”

The pandemic has resulted in the cancelation of numerous other American traditions, including Fourth of July celebrations and in-person high school graduation ceremonies. Los Angeles is preparing ahead of time for upcoming holidays in which residents could see more cancelations for holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas.

