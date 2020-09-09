https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disgusting-democrats-burned-veteran-fights-back-against-evil-leftists-response-goes-viral/

Burned Veteran calls out Democrats for using his image for anti-Trump meme

Retired Army Staff Sergeant Bobby Henline, who was severely burned and lost part of an arm while serving in Iraq, has called out a meme that used his image to promote a Trump anti-military narrative. He responded by posting a now-viral video.

Henline, who is a Trump supporter according to his Facebook posts, said he does not believe the president would say those things about him. “I don’t know what Trump said, but I’m sure he didn’t call me a loser. I didn’t hear him call me a loser,” Henline said. “So this has got to stop. Stop using my image.”

The origin of the meme is not clear, but Rachel Maddow is included in the image.

“Fox News, call me. Somebody. Let’s get this out there on a bigger platform, so people will know not to use me, not put a face to whatever this is they think he said,” Henline said.

Henline is now a motivation speaker and stand-up comic.

Bobby Henline Performs At U.S. Veterans Choice Comedy Awards