Two new polls Wednesday showed former Vice President Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 6 and 4 percentage points in Wisconsin, a state Trump won by less than a point in 2016.

CNBC said Biden led Trump 50%-44% in a survey of likely voters conducted Sept. 4-6, although its sample was not specified beyond more than 4,100 people spread across polls in six states: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania in addition to Wisconsin. Biden led in all, leading anywhere from 2%-6%.

The Wisconsin poll was virtually the same as two weeks ago when Biden led 49% to 44%.

Biden also led in a Marquette University poll conducted Aug. 30-Sept. 3, which had him ahead 47%-43% in a survey of 688 likely voters.

RealClearPolitics‘ polling average of five polls conducted during the last week of August and first week of September had Biden ahead by 6.4 percentage points.

