https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/math-is-hard-huh-sniffy/

I was a trump supporter from day 1. One of the reasons was, as a non politician, his emphasis on taking on china was best chance for it to happen. And it did happen no thanks to leftys and Romney Flake Kasich sell out NY Times suck up republicans.

Gee, how did Trump heat the economy up so much? Especially while smacking down China, it would ruin! the economy. These are words spoken by the mass media and pol sell outs on the payroll or getting fat from china dollars. Back in the real world outside DC, China is a house of cards the US could knock down easy. They need us, we don’t need them. That’s a fact. We can here or somewhere else other than China make our erasers, shoe laces, tooth paste and electronics. Maybe we’ll get a few scrapes — as overall our GDP grows, they’d been collapsing. Fyi, of the G20 the US by a lot most self sufficient, others must import. We and our gold standard consumer self sustaining market don’t need you, you need us. Trump reminded China and others of this. And if given a chance in 2020 the growth will return because he understands dipshits like Romney and Krugman think the US can’t live without China. Pelosi and Romney would sell out the US’s IMMENSE power for their own individual power and 30 pieces of silver.

