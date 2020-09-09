https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/peter-schweizer-highlights-lack-media-attention-hunter-biden-business?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Best-selling author Peter Schweizer says that the mainstream media has largely failed to show significant interest in the business dealings Hunter Biden conducted during his father’s vice presidential tenure.

Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute, described a media double standard by suggesting reporters would more fully cover the story if it pertained to the Trump family.

“Joe Biden’s claim that he never discussed these matters with his son is ludicrous. He and his son are very close. They talk about the fact that they are very close and they talk all the time,” Schweizer said during an interview on the John Solomon Reports podcast.

“But the mainstream media has not aggressively questioned the Bidens on this, and to me, that lack of curiosity is astonishing. Because we all know if this were the Trumps instead of the Bidens, they would be getting massive scrutiny,” he said.

Schweizer, the author of multiple books including the 2020 release titled, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” was also involved in the recently released documentary film, “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets.”

He explained that “what stands out with the Bidens is the intensity and the depth to which they were prepared to go for the deals when Joe Biden was vice president.”

Schweizer said that the U.S. Senate, which is already scrutinizing Hunter Biden when it comes to Ukraine, should also scrutinize the vice president’s son in connection with China.

Hunter Biden secured deals shortly after his father was appointed to lead Ukraine and China policy, Schweizer said. There have been unverified allegations about deals connected to other countries, he said.

“So, you have a situation where the son of the vice president was running a sort of veritable United Nations of corruption,” Schweizer remarked.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

