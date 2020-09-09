https://noqreport.com/2020/09/09/milo-yiannopoulos-nick-searcy-and-denise-mcallister-headline-cancelled-online-event/

Cancel Culture is a serious problem that has found its way into virtually every aspect of American life. The Social Justice Warriors have become nothing more than Cancel-Anyone-For-Anything Warriors, choosing a target and setting out to find anything they can to destroy that person. This has become standard procedure in today’s political discourse.

Unfortunately, Cancel Culture is not limited to the Progressive Left. While conservatives and even Christians have been calling out this evil mentality that has become obviously mainstream, we have to reflect on our own crowd and our own mentality, eliminating this from within our midst. It’s easy to point our finger at the other side, but we have to make sure that we take responsibility, as well. Conservatives and Christians are not immune to cancelling those we disagree with. In fact, we’ve been leading the charge for way too long. Enough is Enough!

This is what we will be talking about this Saturday, September 12th, during our livestream event Cancelled: Enough is Enough! Headlining this event will be Milo Yiannopoulos, Nick Searcy and Denise McAllister, along with Dr Bobby Lopez. They’ve seen and experienced some form of Cancel Culture and Censorship, and we’ll be exposing the dark underbelly of this mentality.

As Americans, we should be for Free Speech without Censorship. We shouldn’t be destroying each other simply because we disagree. If someone says something controversial or even flat-out offensive, respect their Freedom of Speech and respond with a superior argument. This is the American Way.

If we are going to take back our country, we have to destroy Cancel Culture. Make sure that you tune in on Saturday for this epic live-stream event as we expose just how rampant this is. If we are going to end it, we have to expose it for all to see. Cancelled: Enough is Enough! will do just that… With Milo Yiannopoulos, Nick Searcy, Denise McAllister and Bobby Lopez, this will be the start of the movement to end Cancel Culture once and for all, and bringing back true Freedom of Speech.

We’ll see you all Saturday, as we’ll be live-streaming on Freedom First Network’s Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.

