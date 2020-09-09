https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/bad-news-democrats-17-likely-trump-voters-less-likely-let-others-know-vote/

Oh No Slow Joe!

More bad news for Democrats and liberal pollsters–

Seventeen percent of Trump voters — nearly one in five likely Trump voters — are less likely to let others know about their vote.

Rasmussen reported:

Trump voters appear to be hiding their vote again this election cycle.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 17% of Likely U.S. Voters who Strongly Approve of the job President Trump is doing say they are less likely to let others know how they intend to vote in the upcoming election. By comparison, just half as many (8%) of those who Strongly Disapprove of the president’s performance say the same.

Fifty-nine percent (59%) of those who Strongly Approve are More Likely to tell others whom they plan to vote for compared to previous presidential campaigns. But that compares to 66% of voters who Strongly Disapprove. (To see survey question wording, click here.)