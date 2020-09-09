https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fake-news-hill-bashes-trump-supporters-not-wearing-masks-nc-rally-look-closely-photo-use/

This is why Americans don’t trust the fake news media.

The Hill on Wednesday trashed President Trump and his supporters for not wearing masks at his massive campaign rally on Tuesday.

JUST IN: Trump, supporters gathered without masks in North Carolina despite request from local GOP official https://t.co/jyLFwvoCn2 pic.twitter.com/Hfes3rzsKB — The Hill (@thehill) September 9, 2020

But look closely at the photo they used from the rally in their article.

Do you see ANYONE in the crowd without a mask?

This is why no one trusts the far left mainstream media anymore.

Hat Tip Katie

