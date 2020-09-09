https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/09/new-documentary-exposes-biden-familys-shady-financial-relationship-with-red-china/

An explosive new documentary tells the hidden story of the secret financial relationship between Joe Biden’s family and the Chinese government, exposing their business deals, financial transactions, and secret agreements.

The documentary, called “Riding the Dragon: Uncovering the Bidens’ Chinese Secrets,” purports to show how the Bidens’ politically-wrought business dealings even served the strategic interests of the Chinese military while Joe Biden was Vice President of the United States.

The film was produced by Lightspeed Pictures in association with BlazeTV, and is narrated by New York Times bestselling author and president of the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweizer.

“This is the remarkable and largely hidden story of the secret financial relationship between the Biden family and the Chinese government,” Schweizer explains in the film.

His investigation reportedly relied on corporate records, financial documents, legal briefings, and court papers.

“It’s the story about the second most powerful man in the world at the time, and how his family was striking deals with America’s chief rival on the global stage,” Schweizer said.

The film begins with a series of clips showing Joe Biden downplaying the threat China poses to the United States.

“China is not an enemy … not a problem … what are we worried about … come on man!” the candidate insisted during various public appearances.

“I believed then what I believe now that a rising China is a positive, positive development,” Biden once said.

The documentary digs into why Biden would welcome China’s efforts to supplant the United States as the world’s greatest superpower.

“Perhaps it’s personal. Perhaps it’s about his family. Perhaps it’s about money,” Schweizer speculated.

“This isn’t just another story about a politician’s kid getting rich,” Schweizer said. “Hunter’s new firm started making investment deals that would serve the strategic interests of the Chinese military.”

The film chronicles how Biden and son Hunter went on an official trip to Beijing for a “series of sensitive meetings with Chinese officials” in December of 2013.

No one knows precisely why Hunter was included on the trip, Schweizer says, but “ten days after father and son returned to the United States, Hunter Biden’s small investment firm [Rosemont Seneca Partners] announced a $1 billion dollar private equity deal with the Chinese government.”

It was a deal like no other, Schweizer pointed out. Neither Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, or UBS could boast such a lucrative deal with China.

“What’s interesting is, Hunter Biden had no real background in China, in finance, in private equity,” Schweizer noted. “In fact, Hunter had what might be called a spotty resume.”

Most or all of Hunter’s previous employment seemed to have been as a result of his father’s powerful influence, such as his position as a director of Amtrak based on his experience riding on trains, according to the author.

“He’d been addicted to cocaine, had an unsettled domestic life, and a brief attempt at a Naval career ended with a discharge over drug use,” Schweizer said. “So why did the Chinese pick him?”

When asked recently about the suspicious deal, Biden attempted in vain to justify what happened.

“My son’s business dealings were not anything where everybody that he’s talking about not even remotely, number one,” he blustered.

In the Spring of 2017, the FBI arrested a corrupt Chinese businessman named Patrick Ho on bribery charges. Ho worked for an energy company with close ties to the Chinese military.

“While he was in FBI custody, Ho made to phone calls. One of those, strangely, was to James Biden, Joe Biden’s brother,” Schweizer noted, adding that he was likely trying to get ahold of Hunter.

The documentary goes on to detail how Biden’s entire family for years profited off of his political connections.

