Rob Schmitt, a veteran anchor and broadcast journalist who has covered major news events for two decades, will join Newsmax TV as a prime-time host, Newsmax TV announced Wednesday.

Beginning weeknights this fall, Schmitt’s new prime-time hour will include fast-paced news, analysis, and commentary covering the topics most important to Americans.

“I’m extremely excited to join Newsmax, an independent news network on a strong growth trajectory, at this incredibly important time,” Schmitt said. “News has never mattered more. This coming election will certainly be the most important in my lifetime.”

Schmitt joins the growing lineup of evening shows on Newsmax TV, including Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, Greg Kelly, and Grant Stinchfield.

Newsmax TV is America’s fastest-growing cable news channel available in over 100 million U.S. homes through major cable systems and popular OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Apple TV, Xumo, Pluto, and dozens more.

Most recently, Schmitt anchored the “Fox & Friends First” morning show and was a co-anchor for Fox Nation.

He worked his way up from local news stations to network positions at ABC, CBS, NBC, and the Fox News Channel covering such stories as the fast-spreading California wildfires and killer hurricanes Harvey, Gustav, and Hanna.

“Rob has the kind of journalistic credentials and positive reputation we look for here at Newsmax and our viewers will be well-served by his honest reporting,” Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax Media CEO, said.

A native of Carmel, Indiana, Schmitt graduated from the prestigious Indiana University Ernie Pyle School of Journalism, quickly proving his talent for digging up scoops and breaking major news stories.

Schmitt was on the ground 48 hours after an earthquake decimated Haiti, killing more than 300,000 people.

He also covered the deportation of 95-year-old Jakiw Palij, a Nazi death camp guard who was discovered living in Queens, New York.

Schmitt’s variety of experiences in large and small media markets give him a unique perspective on the news business. He understands and identifies with Americans living in “flyover country” often ignored by major media.

