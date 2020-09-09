https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/09/ny-firefighters-chase-down-man-with-53-priors-after-witnessing-assault-he-gets-released-without-bail-970147

*Editor’s note: The original headline of this story incorrectly reported that the suspect, Daniel Biggs, had 53 prior arrests. In fact, that is his age; the correct number of prior arrests is 18. We apologize for the error.

A story that initially began on a positive noted ended on a sour one after a group of New York City firefighters witnessed an assault and decided to act in defense of the victim.

According to videos and accounts posted online four Brooklyn firefighters are seen running down a man on a bicycle after he allegedly punched an older woman near their fire station. After catching the suspect, the group of firefighters held him down until NYPD officers showed up and arrested him.

“FDNY members from E214 and TL111 ‘The Nut House’ in Brooklyn witnessed an unprovoked assault of an elderly man in front of the firehouse and jumped into action, chasing and catching the perpetrator and holding him until police arrived – NICE WORK BROTHERS!” says a post containing video from the FDNY’s videographer.

“Don’t forget Firefighters are HUGE Patriots especially FDNY!” a re-post of the video noted further. “They also work very closely with the NYPD all the time! They are good people & [email protected] stand for crime. @fdny @nypd THANK YOU.”

“It’s bad. You can’t hit a woman. She’s very nice, the whole family. I grew up with them and they very nice,” said Twin Alzokari of nearby J&A Deli and Grocery, CBS New York reported.

But there’s more to the story.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Biggs, 53, a career criminal, was initially booked for the Aug. 26 incident, in which he was seen slugging a 60-year-old woman and knocking her to the ground at the corner of Lewis Avenue and Haycock Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Reports said that police charged him with assault, menacing, harassment, and attempted assault. Biggs was arraigned the next day and ordered incarcerated on a $20,000 bond, but he was subsequently released without bail after a second court appearance four days later, according to records.

Whats the use of heroes, when the villains they capture are released back into the population to hurt more people?

read this to the end.https://t.co/1VKWntLStz — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) September 9, 2020

CBS New York added that, according to police, Biggs “has 18 prior arrests, from robbery to assault. The most recent came on Aug. 2, after he allegedly slashed a 26-year-old man on the face.”

Alzokari said that Biggs is known to the neighborhood and that he was confused by the attack.

“He comes, buys his stuff and leaves. That’s it. I was like why he did it?” he told the local CBS affiliate.

He also praised the four firefighters.

“You feel safe. They’re always helping the community and that’s a very, very good job what they did,” he said.

But the attack — a street-level incident that affects the quality of life in the neighborhood — comes as crime spikes in the Big Apple, in part because even career criminals are not being pursued by Left-wing prosecutors.

In March, NYPD officials blamed a dramatic spike in crime throughout the city on so-called ‘bail reform’ implemented Jan. 1, in which prosecutors drop the requirement for suspects to post cash bond before they can be released ahead of trials, that is if charges are even filed.

Police officials said that serious crimes had spiked 20 percent year-over-year the first two months of 2020.

“Criminal justice reforms serve as a significant reason New York City has seen this uptick in crime,” the NYPD said in a press release.

