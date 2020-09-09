https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/09/axelrods-antics-lloyd-billingsley/

Obama narrator is now lead ventriloquist for leftists’ puppet Joe Biden.

“Give people light and they will find a way,” Joe Biden told the DNC. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness.” When the Delaware Democrat finally emerged from his basement isolation ward, he continued in the same style.

“The incumbent president is incapable of telling us the truth, incapable of facing the facts and incapable of healing,” Biden proclaimed in Pennsylvania. “He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat and he’s stoking violence in our cities.”

This from a man who called a college student a “dog-faced pony soldier,” told an auto worker he was “full of shit,” and who said he was running for the U.S. Senate, where he spent nearly half a century. In 2020, it would be hard to find anybody who believes Biden writes a single word of his speeches. Those come from his handlers and “Democrat strategist” David Axelrod provides evidence that he is Biden’s chief ventriloquist.

In May, Axelrod defended Biden against sexual assault accusations by Tara Reade. Back in 2008, Biden was the leading contender for vice president and the vetting process, Axelrod said, “certainly would have turned up any formal complaints filed against Biden during his 36-year career in the Senate. It did not.” And the name of Tara Reade “never came up.”

In 2019, Biden claimed that, as vice president, he pinned a Silver Star on a U.S. Navy captain in the Konar province of Afghanistan. Trouble was, as the Los Angeles Times noted, “there’s no military record of that specific ceremony,” and Biden traveled to Konar before he was vice president. The incident, would not “tip the scales,” Axelrod explained, and the story billed Biden as someone who “empathizes with those in pain.”

In 2014, vice president Biden said that Turkey, Qatar and UAE had offered financial support to Al Qaeda-linked insurgents fighting against the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Biden later apologized to Erdogan and Abu Dhabi crown prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Axelrod had Biden’s back. “I have great affection for Joe Biden,” Axelrod told reporters, “I think he’s been a great vice president. Everybody’s strength is their weakness. His is, he speaks his mind and he says what’s on his mind.”

If people might wonder what David Axelrod is all about, they can consult Believer: My Forty Years in Politics, an elephantine autohagiography published in 2015. His father listed his political party as “Communist” but Axelrod doesn’t explain what might have attracted his father to that murderous movement. His mother was a journalist with the leftist PM, home to pro-Communist writers such as I.F. Stone and Howard Fast. Mrs. Axelrod left journalism for advertising and her son followed suit.

“I felt more comfortable, and proficient at, telling stories,” Axelrod explains. He worked for “jug-eared bow-tied liberal” Paul Simon but was more eager to become narrator of the former Barry Soetoro, also known as Barack Obama. He had no record of publication but David Axelrod, the believer, contends that “Barack was an exceptional writer” and Dreams From My Father, “a powerful and poignant work.”

According to “Axe,” as powerful Democrats know him, “what animated The Audacity of Hope were stories written with the narrative skill of a gifted novelist. It occurred to me, in reading the manuscript, that Obama approached every encounter as a participant and an observer. He processed the world around him with a writer’s eye, sizing up the characters and the plot, filing them away even as he fully engaged in the scene.” Like Eve Rand in Being There, Axe thus reveals himself to himself, and he is drenched and purged.

As official biographer David Garrow explained in Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, Dreams from My Father was indeed a novel, not a memoir or autobiography, and the author a “composite character.” The composite character’s strongest influence was the African American Stalinist Frank Marshall Davis, a supporter of all-white Soviet dictatorships. When the community organizer became president of the United States, faithful narrator David Axelrod signed off on his every word. Former vice president Joe Biden is now the Democrats’ pic for the top job.

During the primaries, Joe Biden expressed a preference for “truth over facts” and often seemed unsure of his location. This same Joe Biden now proclaims himself an “ally of the light,” and in the style of the composite character president he served, Biden calls on the nation to deal with “original sin.” This from a man who tells African Americans they “ain’t black,” if they fail to support him.

Joe Biden calls President Trump “a toxic presence in our nation for four years,” and Joe says Trump plans to steal the election, and so on. Witness the familiar demonizing, the inversion of reality, and the fathomless mendacity. Axe’s stank is wafting strong from the composite character’s vice president.

“Everybody’s strength is their weakness,” David Axelrod said of Joe Biden in 2014. As Orwell put in 1984, “Ignorance is Strength.” If anybody thought that described Democrats in 2020 it would be hard to blame them.