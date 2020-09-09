https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/course-lindsey-graham-convinced-president-trump-sit-bob-woodward-new-anti-trump-book/

Earlier today the liberal media launched into their latest coordinated attack on Republican President Donald Trump.

You can expect these liberal attacks on this president every week until Election day on November 3rd.

According to author and Washington Post columnist Bob Woodward President Trump sought to downplay the threat of the coronavirus to Americans earlier this year, President Trump told author Bob Woodward that he knew the virus was serious and deadly. This is the big hit on Trump.

Apparently President Trump sat with Woodward for several sessions for his hit piece.

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 15 Armed USPIS Agents from New York Sent to Arrest Triple Amputee War Hero Brian Kolfage in Florida — VIDEO and PHOTOS

Now we know who convinced President Trump to sit with liberal hack Bob Woodward — in was Senator Lindsey Graham.

Lindsey Graham, the same Republican leader who promised to get to the bottom of the Deep State spying on President Trump, convinced President Trump to sit with Woodward for his latest book.

It’s almost as if Lindsey Graham is on the other side?

Via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

