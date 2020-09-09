https://hannity.com/media-room/one-more-time-schiff-says-hes-received-new-whistleblower-complaint-on-russian-election-meddling/

A NEW LOW: Schiff Claims RUSSIA Pushed SECOND AMENDMENT so AMERICANS Can ‘Kill Each Other’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.06.18

Rep. Adam Schiff took his all-out obsession with Russian collusion to a new level Monday evening, breathlessly suggesting the Kremlin promoted the Second Amendment on Facebook to help Americans “kill each other” during the 2016 presidential election.

Democrat Adam Schiff: Russians Promoted 2nd Amendment So Americans Would ‘Kill Each Other’ pic.twitter.com/WW5P1K70pm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2018

“We can see for example on Facebook, so graphically what I was mentioning earlier; the multiple aims of the Russians in their interference in our elections. On Facebook you had the content that was clearly anti-Hillary and you had the content that was very pro-Trump,” said Schiff.

“Of course, they parroted Black Lives Matter to try to broaden the racial divide in this country. Fascinatingly they also trumpeted the Second Amendment. The Russians are very big fans of our Second Amendment,” he added.

“The Russians would be very thrilled if we would be doing nothing but killing each other every day, and sadly we are,” said the liberal lawmaker.