Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an emergency declaration over rapidly spreading wildfires throughout the state.

Brown, a Democrat, invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act. There are at least 35 active fires burning more than 360,000 acres as of Wednesday, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, ABC News reported.

“Wind continues to fuel the wildfires, with devastating consequences across Oregon,” Brown said in a statement on Tuesday night. “People’s homes, lives & land are at risk. If you are in an evacuation area, please pay close attention & listen to local calls to evacuate—this can save your life & the lives of our firefighters.”

She noted that emergency declarations were issued for the Beachie Creek, Lionshead, Holiday Farm, and Alameda fires in various parts of the state.

Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate the aforementioned fires.

“For people and families in the evacuation areas, please listen to local calls to evacuate as needed—these lifesaving measures can protect the lives of you and your loved ones, as well as our firefighters,” Brown said, reported ABC News.

The Beachie Creek Fire has burned 132,000 acres and is currently 0 percent contained, while the Lionshead Fire is 5 percent contained and has burned 91,000 acres.

California currently still has a number of wildfires raging across the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, declared an emergency over the weekend for the fires.

The Creek Fire has destroyed more than 350 structures, forcing the evacuation of around 30,000 people in Madera and Fresno counties, officials told USA Today.

Authorities said that poor weather conditions will persist until Thursday.

“We understand what you’re going through,” said Incident Commander Marty Adell. “A lot of us come from fire-prone areas. We’ve been in this business for a long time. …We are going to try everything in our power to get you back into the areas you call home.”

Meanwhile, several fires are currently raging across Washington state, located mainly in the eastern and southern portions.

“It’s an unprecedented and heart-breaking event,” Gov. Jay Inslee said of the fire, saying that heat, high winds, and low humidity are reasons for the fires. ”The list of fires is long.”

