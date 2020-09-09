https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/oscars-unveils-new-diversity-inclusion-rules-best-picture/

(GOOD MORNING AMERICA) — As part of its Academy Aperture 2025 initiative, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday new standards to measure best picture hopefuls.

Movies vying for the top prize in 2024 will need to meet requirements in two of four standards introduced.

“The Academy forced Hollywood’s hand today,” Clayton Davis, film awards editor at Variety, said Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” “We have been talking about this for decades, about representation within film — both in front of the camera [and] behind the camera.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

