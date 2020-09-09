https://hannity.com/media-room/outrage-in-oregon-portland-mayors-approval-rating-plummets-to-26-after-100-days-of-non-stop-riots/

Roughly two-thirds of Portland residents disapprove of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s performance as locals continue to witness more than 100 days of non-stop riots after the death of George Floyd over Memorial Day Weekend.

“Mayor Ted Wheeler is viewed negatively by 63% — or nearly two-thirds – of the city’s voters, according to a poll paid for by Yes for Real Community Oversight of Police, a political action committee, OregonLive.com reported. Only 26% of voters viewed the mayor favorably, the poll results said,” reports Fox News.

Caving to the radical Left isn’t working out so well for the mayor of Portland. It turns out the majority of Americans actually want to feel safe in their cities.https://t.co/ET3uU0rOJu — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) September 9, 2020

“Wheeler, 58, has been the city’s mayor since January 2017. He previously served as Oregon’s state treasurer and as chairman of the Multnomah County Commission,” adds Fox. “In November, Wheeler will face Sarah Iannarone, an urban policy consultant, in a runoff election for the mayoralty after failing to attract 50%-plus-one voters in the city’s May election.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

ANARCHY in PORTLAND: Mayor DECLINES Help from DHS to End 6 Weeks of Non-Stop Anti-Police Protests posted by Hannity Staff – 7.15.20 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler refused help from the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security this week; saying his city can handle six-weeks of non-stop, anti-police protests that have brought his town to a virtual standstill. “Today the Acting Secretary of Homeland Security asked to speak with me about demonstration activity in Portland. He expressed his concern about ongoing violence and asked how his agency can help,” said the Mayor. I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 14, 2020 Downtown Portland last night 45 consecutive days of protests

pic.twitter.com/AuGCCizBIi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2020 “I told the Acting Secretary that my biggest immediate concern is the violence federal officers brought to our streets in recent days, and the life-threatening tactics his agents use. We do not need or want their help,” he added. CHANGE OF HEART: Portland Mayor Says ‘I Don’t Want an Autonomous Zone’ After Protesters Target His Home posted by Hannity Staff – 6.21.20 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shut-down the prospect of an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in his city just hours after protesters targeted his home; calling the cop-free area a “distraction” from the cause. “I do not want an autonomous zone set up in Portland. I’m watching what’s going on in Seattle and I’m not impressed. It’s a distraction… I’m not in Seattle but what I’m hearing coming out of Seattle concerns me,” said Wheeler. Portland Mayor @tedwheeler after mob of antifa and far-left protesters took over the street outside his downtown condo last night: I don’t support an autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/3gRhS9wcAe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2020 “Businesses being shaken down to be allowed to operate. If you’re asking if that’s something I support, I do not support that,” he added. Watch Wheeler’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

