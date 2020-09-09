https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2020/09/09/patreon-freezes-cdmedia-funds-55-days-prior-to-election-over-reporting-on-biden-criminal-activity/

Patreon, the massive creator patronage site, has frozen CDMedia funds less than 60 days prior to the 2020 presidential election due to reporting on Biden criminal activity and exposure of the Deep State Information Operation being conducted against the American people.

This comes of the heels of PayPal also freezing funds, as well as de-platforming on Twitter and a shutdown of our advertising account at CJ Affiliate, one of the largest online advertising providers.

CDMedia is user-funded and depends on contributions from readers who want real news and not fake garbage.

CDMedia has reported extensively on Deep State manipulation of the American people with military-grade psychological warfare techniques, Biden crime family money laundering in Ukraine, Deep State money laundering in Ukraine, and much more.

We need your help! Dig, whatever you can do prior to the election! If you’ve donated before, please donate again! This is a critical time! We need to keep the pressure on to help save the republic!

You can read our investigative work here. There are over 50 articles on Biden corruption in Ukraine, in addition to more on the Information Operation being conducted by the Deep State on the American people prior to the election.

I think we’re over the target judging by Silicon Valley’s reaction, don’t you?

