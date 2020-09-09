https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/NancyPelosi-Woodward-Trump-coronavirus/2020/09/09/id/986105

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Bob Woodward’s forthcoming book is “just more of the same” of President Donald Trump.

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” the California lawmaker said the book “Rage,” which details Trump’s early comments on wanting to downplay the coronavirus pandemic, shows the president’s “weakness.”

“He didn’t know how to cope with a challenge to our country,” Pelosi said. “Secondly, his disdain and denial for science, which has the answers. We could have contained this early on.”

But she said the bigger issue was Trump’s “total disregard for the impact on individual families in our country.”

Pelosi blasted Trump for his “delay, distortion and denial” about the threat of the virus. She said his actions are “responsible for many of the deaths and infections that we have today, not all of them, but many of them could have been prevented.”

“The fact is, is that the coronavirus and the threat that it was is a reality,” Pelosi said. “And a president should face that reality. And the way to avoid a panic is to show leadership, to say, this is what the challenge is. We’re going to use the best scientific evidence that is available to us to contain it. We are going to make sure that we can stop the spread of it. That is what stops a panic, not ignoring it.”

