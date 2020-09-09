http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fz75IjvlFQk/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that Republicans “don’t believe in science.” And that is why they have not “gone with the testing, tracing, treatment, isolation, mask-wearing, etc.”

Pelosi responded to a question on Republican objections that federal assistance for state and local governments will go towards things that are not related to the coronavirus and whether she would be “willing to attach restrictions that say it really goes for things specifically related to COVID-19?” by stating, “Well, first of all, I wouldn’t say those are reasons that they’re not doing it. I think those are excuses. Because they don’t believe in governance. They don’t believe in science. Therefore, they haven’t gone with the testing, tracing, treatment, isolation, mask-wearing, etc. They don’t believe in science, and they don’t believe in governance. So, there is no — this money that we wanted [for] state and local government is for a very specific, coronavirus-centric purpose, to offset some of the expenses that have already — the outlays that have already been made to fight the virus, and meet the needs — the health needs, of people infected. And secondly, to talk about the loss of revenue because of the shutdowns around the country.”

