In a first since the Great Depression, a majority of young adults live with their parents, according to the latest Pew Research Center poll.

The findings come amid the global coronavirus pandemic, revealing 52% of young adults (ages 18-29) live with one or both parents. That number jumped from 47% in February, an increase of 2.6 million amid the pandemic, according to the Pew Research Center.

Before this peak, the previous recorded high was 48%, according to the 1940 census.

The youngest of those adults are the biggest contributor to the increase, as 2.1 million of 18- to 24-year-olds have moved in with their parents since February, according to the poll.

The Pew Research Center noted this is not merely college shutdowns either, since kids living in college dorms on campus are considered to be technically living with their parents in the data.

