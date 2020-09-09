https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/09/08/blm-activist-arrested-for-running-over-trump-supporter-in-washington/

Police walk past evidence markers at a scene Thursday, Sept. 3, in Lacey, Wash., where a man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Ore., last week was killed as investigators moved in to arrest him. Michael Reinoehl, 48, was killed as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him, a senior Justice Department official said. Reinoehl was the prime suspect in the killing of 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson, who was shot in the chest Saturday night, the official said. (AP Photo/Ted Warren)

On Saturday, people held a memorial for Trump supporter Aaron ‘Jay’ Danielson who was gunned down by BLM/”100% Antifa” Michael Reinoehl in Esther Short Park in Vancouver, Washington.

Some of the people then went to Charlie’s Bar and Grill after the memorial.

But in the bar, a man, alleged to be Charles “Robbie” Holliday-Smith began to get aggressive with the group, according to Rex Fergus.

From Fox12:

“He came into the bar and immediately was aggressive with everyone that was in the bar. He was aggressive with the bouncer, he was aggressive with everyone that he came into contact with, he came into the bar immediately pulled his phone out and started coming over to our tables and putting his phone in our faces,” Fergus said. No verbal confrontation occurred inside the bar and the victim left after contact with security staff, police said. The victim and his friends also went outside where the parties verbally communicated with each other, according to police. “The suspect got into his vehicle, drove toward the victim, hit him, and then fled from the parking lot,” according to detectives.

But now Holliday-Smith has been arrested and faces charges including first-degree assault and felony hit-and-run.

Moon had serious injuries including a brain bleed, according to reports, but is recovering in the hospital.

Apart from the local media who covered the attack, there has been no national media coverage of this attack. Likely because it doesn’t lend itself to the fiction of the poor peaceful Antifa folks just trying to bring more ‘peace’ to the world. First, a targeted murder, now what is allegedly an attempt to run someone over. They just keep upping the violence.

