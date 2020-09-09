https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-swing-state/2020/09/09/id/985962

Democrat Joe Biden holds a 9-point lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the state in which he was born.

Results in the NBC News/Marist poll of likely voters in the key swing state:

Biden has 53% support, compared to Trump’s 44% support. In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by less than 1 percentage point.

50% have a favorable view of Biden, while 46% have a negative view of him.

44% have a favorable view of Trump, while 54% have a negative view of him.

Biden leads Trump among likely voters in the suburbs, 58% to 39%. Trump defeated Clinton by roughly 8 percentage points among this voting bloc four years ago.

Biden leads Trump among likely voters with college degrees, 63% to 34%.

Biden also leads among women (59% to 38%) and independents (57% to 35%).

Biden and Trump each have 49% among white voters, although Biden leads among non-whites, 75% to 19%.

“With Trump’s job approval rating and favorability upside down, he needs to reshuffle the deck to close the gap,” said Lee M. Miringoff of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “Trump’s best bet is on the economy to do just that.”

The poll was conducted among 771 likely Pennsylvania voters from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

