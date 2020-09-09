https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/edelman-poll-racism-blake/2020/09/09/id/986117

The number of people concerned about the issue of “systemic racism” jumped nine percentage points in the week following the shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, a New York advertising and public relations firm claimed.

Edelman, a company with 6,000 employees spread across 60 offices, said 54% of people it surveyed on Aug. 31 were very or extremely “concerned about systemic racism and racial injustice in this country.” The poll was taken eight days after Jacob Blake was shot and wounded by police who were called to a “domestic dispute” and were unable to subdue the man despite twice using a stun gun.

That had increased from 10 days previously, when 45% were very or extremely concerned, but was down from 63% when Edelman asked the same question on June 7, about two weeks after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

Edelman surveyed 2,000 general population respondents online. In the Aug. 21 survey, the demographic breakdown included 1,281 whites and 500 each who identified as Black, Latinx and Asian. In the Aug. 31 survey, the breakdown was 1,105 whites, and 250 each Black, Latinx and Asian.

It added that in the Aug. 21 survey, Republicans made up 29% of the sample, Democrats 37% and independents 22%. It did not give a margin of error.

“From this research, we conclude that America’s need to address systemic racism is not going away—and business is expected to take the lead in addressing it,” Edelman said in a statement accompanying the results.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

