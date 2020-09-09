https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/FrankLuntz-pollster-election-Biden/2020/09/09/id/986023

Pollster and GOP political consultant Frank Luntz said he is afraid that the presidential candidates won’t accept the election results.

During a Tuesday interview with BBC’s “HARDtalk,” Luntz told host Stephen Sackur that President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden should make a commitment to accept the outcome of the election during the first presidential debate.

“As a pollster, you cannot look at this election, no matter where you stand personally, you cannot look at this election and feel good about it,” Luntz said. “You cannot say to your kids and the next generation this is how they should be waged and this is how it should be won. And you cannot be an example for the world if you’re such a mess domestically. And I believe it is a mess. And I believe it is a problem.”

He said he prays that Trump and Biden will accept the election results.

When asked what happens if they don’t, Luntz responded: “Then, God help us.”

