President Trump on Wednesday announced 20 new additions to his Supreme Court list.

GOP Senators Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX) and Tom Cotton (AR) were included in Trump’s new picks for SCOTUS.

President Trump also blasted Biden for not releasing a list of potential SCOTUS nominees because they would be so far left that they would crumble under public scrutiny.

Josh Hawley said he didn’t want to serve on the Supreme Court.

Tom Cotton on Wednesday tweeted, “It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go.”

