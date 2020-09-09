https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/president-trump-announces-additions-supreme-court-list-including-gop-senators-ted-cruz-tom-cotton-josh-hawley-others-video/

President Trump on Wednesday announced 20 new additions to his Supreme Court list.

GOP Senators Josh Hawley (MO), Ted Cruz (TX) and Tom Cotton (AR) were included in Trump’s new picks for SCOTUS.

President Trump also blasted Biden for not releasing a list of potential SCOTUS nominees because they would be so far left that they would crumble under public scrutiny.

BREAKING: President Trump announces additions to his list of potential SCOTUS nominees, including Sens. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley pic.twitter.com/wPlSAWEQkH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 9, 2020

Josh Hawley said he didn’t want to serve on the Supreme Court.

I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 9, 2020

Tom Cotton on Wednesday tweeted, “It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go.”

It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2020

