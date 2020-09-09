https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-names-gop-sens-ted-cruz-tom-cotton-and-josh-hawley-as-potential-scotus-picks

President Donald Trump has revealed a list of people he would consider as potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees in the event that the high court has an opening while he is in office, and some of the names are familiar: Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Tom Cotton (Ark.), and Josh Hawley (Mo.).

What are the details?

During an address from the White House on Wednesday, President Trump warned against a “growing radical left movement” and said that if a majority of “radical justices” were appointed to the Supreme Court by progressives they would “erase the Second Amendment, silence political speech and require taxpayers to fund extreme late-term abortion.”

Trump then announced the addition of 20 new names to his list of potential Supreme Court candidates, and said he would also consider 23 candidates not picked from his 25-person list issued in 2016,” the New York Post reported.

CBS News noted that “Neither of Mr. Trump’s two Supreme Court appointees, [Neil] Gorsuch and [Brett] Kavanaugh, were on the initial list of 11 possible nominees put forward by the Trump campaign in September 2016, but were added in later iterations.”

The president also called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to release a list of his own prospective nominees.

[embedded content]

Trump delivers remarks on judicial appointments



www.youtube.com



In addition to Cruz, Cotton, and Hawley, President Trump

listed several judges, two former solicitors general of the U.S., and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R), who spoke at the Republican National Convention last month.

Shortly after the announcement, Hawley pulled his name from the running,

tweeting, “I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives.”

Sen. Cotton tweeted, “It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go.”

Sen. Cruz wrote, “Am humbled & deeply honored to be on President Trump’s SCOTUS list, released today. I spent this Summer writing a book on the Supreme Court, telling the inside story of how our constitutional liberties hang in the balance, One Vote Away.” He included a link for pre-ordering his book.

According to The Hill:

If Trump wins another four-year term, he would likely get the opportunity to replace ailing liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, and possibly fellow liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, which would give conservatives a commanding 6-3 or 7-2 majority. The next oldest justice is conservative Clarence Thomas, 72, who is currently the longest-serving member of the court and whose 28 years on the bench is longer than the typical justice’s tenure.

