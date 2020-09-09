https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-nobel-peace-prize

President Donald Trump has officially been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Norway’s Parliament, said Trump is deserving of the esteemed award because of his efforts to broker peaceful relationships between countries, specifically citing the historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

What did Tybring-Gjedde say?

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Tybring-Gjedde said the Nobel Prize Committee should examine Trump’s record, for they will find that it is much more impressive than former President Barack Obama’s.

Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

“I’m not a big Trump supporter. The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts — not on the way he behaves sometimes,” the Norwegian lawmaker continued. “The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing.”

In his letter to the Nobel Prize Committee, Tybring-Gjedde explained the significance of the Israel-UAE peace deal.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote, adding Trump has played a “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

“Indeed, Trump has broken a 39-year-old streak of American Presidents either starting a war or bringing the United States into an international armed conflict. The last president to avoid doing so was Peace Prize laureate Jimmy Carter,” Tybring-Gjedde went on to write.

Why did Obama win the prize?

According to the Nobel Prize Committee, Obama won the award for “his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.”

“Only very rarely has a person to the same extent as Obama captured the world’s attention and given its people hope for a better future. His diplomacy is founded in the concept that those who are to lead the world must do so on the basis of values and attitudes that are shared by the majority of the world’s population,” the committee said in 2009.

In 2015, the ex-secretary of the Nobel Prize Committee, Geir Lundestad — who chaired the committee in 2009 — revealed he regretted giving Obama the award.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

