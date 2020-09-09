https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/09/president-trump-threatens-to-cut-funding-for-public-schools-that-teach-1619-project/

On Sunday, President Donald Trump took aim at public schools that currently teach the racist and anti-American “1619 Project” using taxpayer dollars, threatening to withdraw federal funds from such schools unless they drop the program, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

President Trump made the announcement on Sunday that the Department of Education is currently investigating which schools are actually teaching the curriculum, which essentially tries to rewrite American history and portray it as a fundamentally racist nation, allegedly built on the back of slavery and oppression. The project has been noted for numerous historical accuracies, eschewing facts in favor of a particular narrative portraying America as inherently flawed. If any schools are found to be teaching this as fact, then “they will not be funded.”

This announcement comes after President Trump issued a presidential memorandum officially banning the teaching of a similar idea, “Critical Race Theory,” in any branch of the federal government. Both the “1619 Project,” spearheaded by the New York Times last year, and “Critical Race Theory” focus on the idea that racism is systemic in all of society’s institutions, and that some groups such as White people have certain “privileges” that other races do not have, among other far-left race-based ideas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

