https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/catholics-democrats-pro-choice-james-altman/2020/09/09/id/985972

A Catholic priest in Wisconsin said any Catholic who votes for a Democrat is destined to go to hell — and a Catholic bishop in Texas agrees.

“Here is a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there: You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period,” said Father James Altman of St. James the Less Catholic Church. Altman was taking aim at another priest, Father James Martin, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, is a Catholic but is pro-choice in his political life, which goes against Catholic teachings.

“The party platform absolutely is against everything the Catholic Church teaches, so just quit pretending that you’re Catholic and vote Democrat. Repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell.”

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Altman’s remarks.

Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, posted a tweet that backed up what Altman said.

“As the Bishop of Tyler I endorse Fr Altman’s statement in this video,” Strickland wrote. “My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you Fr Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation…pleases HEED THIS MESSAGE.”

A priest in South Carolina came under fire last year for denying Biden Holy Communion during mass because of Biden’s support for abortion.

“Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other, and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching,” Father Robert E. Morey of St. Anthony Catholic Church said.

“I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

