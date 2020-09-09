https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Senate-Democrats-USPS-prescriptiondrugs/2020/09/09/id/986054

Patients who rely on the United States Postal Service to receive prescription drugs may have experienced a delay in receiving their medication this summer, according to an investigation conducted by Senate Democrats.

The Washington Post reports that lawmakers investigated how long it took for people to receive their prescriptions in the mail. The probe’s results, which found there were “significant” U.S. Postal Service delays this summer, were published Wednesday.

Senate Dems asked Cigna, CVS Health, Walgreens, United Health and Humana about the delivery times of prescriptions to customers.

According to the investigation results, four companies said their mail-order delivery times for prescriptions over the summer generally took three to four days instead of two to three days. The newspaper reports that one company described “delays of seven days or more” for more patients in July.

“The number of orders taking over five days to deliver has risen dramatically since the onset of the pandemic,” another unnamed pharmacy told lawmakers.

One company noted it had $700,000 in additional costs in July from increased reshipments and service delays.

“These delays are unacceptable outcomes under any circumstances, but are made even worse by the ongoing pandemic, which has increased demand for mail-order drugs as many Americans are affected by stay-at-home orders or choose to stay at home in order to remain safe,” the senators wrote in a letter to the Postal Service’s Board of Governors.

Senate Dems. Elizabeth Warren and Robert Casey Jr. spearheaded the probe. They sent a separate letter to the watchdog board that oversees the mail service, asking it “take quick action to reverse these lapses in service.”

“As members of the Postal Service Board of Governors, you have both the responsibility and authority to fix this growing problem,” they wrote.

They called the delays an “ongoing public health threat.”

Warren called for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign or be fired, according to The Post.

DeJoy is already facing criticism for implementing changes geared toward saving the mail service money. Many say his changes have slowed down the mail service. The changes have since been put on hold until after the election. Still, lawmakers are worried the Postal Service will not be able to handle an influx of mail-in ballots that will be cast due to the coronavirus pandemic.

