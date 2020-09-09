https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/prof-condones-murder-trump-supporter-nothing-wrong-moral-perspective/

A college professor contends there was nothing wrong with the murder of a Patriot Prayer supporter during rioting in Portland, Oregon.

University of Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis appears “to justify the murdering of those who hold opposing views,” wrote George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley,

Loomis was commenting in a blog post on the murder of Aaron “Jay” Danielson allegedly by Antifa member Michael Reinoehl, whom the professor described as “the guy who killed the fascist in Portland last week.”

“He admitted it and said he was scared the cops would kill him,” said Loomis of Reinoehl. “Well, now the cops have killed him. I am extremely anti-conspiracy theory. But it’s not a conspiracy theory at this point in time to wonder if the cops simply murdered him. The police is [sic] shot through with fascists from stem to stern. They were openly working with the fascists in Portland, as they were in Kenosha which led to dead protestors.”

Turley observed that Loomis insists “that any problem in gunning down right-wing counterprotesters was tactical not moral.”

“I testified in the Senate about the erosion of free speech and rise of violence on our campuses and in our streets,” Turley said. “Antifa and related groups have succeeded in advancing anti-free-speech agendas as students and faculty justify attacks on those with opposing views. Loomis has long espoused extremist views and violent language, including calling for NRA executive Wayne LaPierre’s ‘head on a stick.'”

Turley said the latest Loomis post “appears to justify the murdering of those who hold opposing views.”

“He adopts the rhetoric used by Antifa extremists in labeling those on the other side of protests as ‘fascists’ and then justifies any means to resist them, including apparently murder. While Loomis does not call it murder, he dismisses the killing because it involved someone he classified as a ‘fascist,'” Turley said.

Police said Reinhoehl pulled a gun when they were trying to arrest him, and officers fired.

Turley said Loomis apparently defines that as murder.

One comment to Loomis’ post stated, “Erik, he shot and killed a guy.”

Loomis’ responded: “He killed a fascist. I see nothing wrong with it, at least from a moral perspective. … Tactically, that’s a different story.”

Turley asked, “So it is merely a tactical not a moral question to stalk and murder someone with opposing views?”

He said the specific context in Portland “is that Danielson went with a right-wing group to advocate for his own views, just as protesters from Black Lives Matter have been doing. He was stalked and murdered, which Loomis finds perfectly moral.”

“What is so striking is how Danielson is no longer treated as a human being with family or even individual worth,” Turley wrote. “Loomis seems to revel in the notion that such lives are now inconsequential and can be taken for purely tactical reason. It is the liberating element of extremism. Once uncoupled from the confines of morality, Loomis and others can assume a license for violence, even murder, to advance their agenda.”

Loomis responded to Turley: “[Turley] thinks I support murder. Meanwhile, his preferred policies kill people around the world every day. But hey, I’m not bought and sold by capitalists. Wonder what it feels like to be a disgusting human being.”

Turley noted that Loomis simply was continuing “his signature style of hurling insults rather than addressing the underlying issues addressed in the blog.”

