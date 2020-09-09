https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dan-bishop-north-carolina-first-amendment-campaign/2020/09/09/id/986144

President Donald Trump joked to a crowd of thousands of supporters in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, they would get criticized for attending his event, but rioters and looters would get a “pass” and be considered “peaceful protesters,” Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told Newsmax TV.

“These are the elections for the governance of the country, top to bottom,” Bishop told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.” “The media has always given a pass to fiery but peaceful protests to use the phrase on CNN, and the president’s just not having that.”

Tuesday’s rally in North Carolina was Trump’s third in three weeks. And the president currently holds a 49%-47% lead over presidential hopeful Joe Biden in the state.

“Because they have rules in these Democrat-run states that if you campaign you cannot have more than five people,” Trump told a crowd in Winston-Salem. “You can’t go to church, you can’t do anything outside. If you are willing to riot, running down the main street, if you want to riot and stand on top of each other’s face and do whatever the hell you want to do: You are allowed to do that because you are considered a peaceful protester.”

Bishop added, “These are important First Amendment activities. And I can’t think of any more important than these.”

