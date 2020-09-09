https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michael-waltz-uae-nobel-peace-prize/2020/09/09/id/986076

A wholesale shift is being seen in the Middle East because of the Israel-United Arab Emirates agreement, and the last thing other countries there want to see is a repeat of the Obama-Biden years with the sell-out of their security interests and those of the United States to Iran, Rep. Michael Waltz said Wednesday

“I think you will see more movement from Bahrain, from Oman, and from other countries that realize that Israel is a liberal democracy that is here to stay,” the Florida Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “My hat’s off to the president. Jared Kushner, and Robert O’Brien for bringing that deal together.”

His comments came in response to the news that President Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize because of the deal.

“President [Barack] Obama got that for existing and blinking,” Waltz said. Obama received the Nobel shortly after he took office.

Waltz, who fought as a Green Beret in the Middle East, also commented on Trump’s plan to pull more troops out of Iraq.

The congressman said he’s not concerned about the actual troop numbers, but he does want some troops to remain, as the United States was able to take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi because there were troops in the region.

“Our base in Afghanistan is not just about terrorism,” said Waltz. “It’s on the western flank of China, the southern flank of Russia, and the eastern flank of Iran. I think we need to keep that there too.”

He added that he has never heard Trump “utter anything” like what was reported in a recent Atlantic article accusing him of calling members of the military “losers” or “suckers.”

“He has been 200% for the troops,” said Waltz, adding that is one reason he wants to bring troops home from the Middle East.

“I want to be loud and clear that my experience with him has been fantastic when it comes to our soldiers,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

