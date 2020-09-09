https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/report-far-left-groups-secretly-organize-prepare-mass-violence-joe-biden-loses-november/

A central group of far left and communist groups gathered on Zoom last week to plot strategy following the November 3rd election.

The Fight Back Table initiative met to plot and organize strategy and violent actions following the November elections when Joe Biden loses to President Trump.

The group confirmed the potential for violent conflict is high.

For weeks liberal groups have sustained violent riots and protests across the United States. Several Democrat-led cities suffered hundreds of millions of dollars in damage during the left’s latest rioting spree.

Democrats are going to ramp up the violence in November.

At what point are these groups labeled domestic terrorists?

The Daily Beast reported:

Put together by the Fight Back Table—an initiative launched after the 2016 election to get a constellation of lefty organizations to work more closely together—the meeting dealt with the operational demands expected if the November election ends without a clear outcome or with a Joe Biden win that Donald Trump refuses to recognize. Sources familiar with the discussions described them as serious with a modestly panicked undertone. A smaller FBT session last fall had talked about post-election planning, but those discussions were tabled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time they were bringing the matter to the 50-plus organizations that make up the coalition. To formalize the effort, they gave it a name: the “Democracy Defense Nerve Center.” Over the course of two hours, participants broached the question of what the progressive political ecosystem can functionally do in a series of election scenarios. They began charting out what it would take to stand up a multi-state communications arm to fight disinformation, a training program for nonviolent civil disobedience, and the underpinnings of what one official described as “mass public unrest.” And they pored over a report from the Transition Integrity Project, a bipartisan group formed in 2019, that analyzed various election-season scenarios and made clear the type of ratfuckery, corruption, and chaos that potentially was ahead. “The potential for violent conflict is high,” the report noted.

