https://www.theblaze.com/news/kayleigh-mcenany-trump-rallies-peaceful-protests

In the wake of President Donald Trump holding another outdoor campaign rally where many attendees did not wear face masks, the media wanted to know why the White House believes such rallies are OK when states have said they are not allowed.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany used the left’s own “peaceful protests” canard to clearly explain that the president was not doing anything his political opponents were not already doing.

What did she say?

President Trump has been holding — and has scheduled several more — outdoor campaign events with thousands of attendees. On multiple occasions, large portions of the audience have been seen not social distancing and often not wearing masks. This, of course, has been a source of ire and criticism from members of the media who are positioning themselves as people who are very concerned that the campaign is allowing such seemingly reckless behavior.

For example, after Trump’s Aug. 27 RNC speech at the White House, CNN repeatedly characterized the convention session as a “possible super-spreader event.”

And following President Trump’s campaign rally in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Tuesday, the media were aghast that the president would hold an event with so many people who might be putting their health at risk in a state where public gatherings are supposed to be capped at 50 people.

During the White House press briefing Wednesday afternoon, a reporter demanded to know why the president insisted on holding outdoor rallies with thousands of attendees when governors have declared a ban on such gatherings.

“Why did the president have thousands of people, many not wearing masks, at a rally last night in a state that has limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people? Why is he going to Nevada this weekend to hold similar outdoor rallies?” the reporter asked, noting that the events are “in violation of his administration’s own guidance and of the best advice and guidance of local officials who he has said should have final say in these matters”

McEnany was ready for the question and made it clear the president believes that if the rally sauce is good for the liberal “peaceful protest” goose, then it is good for the GOP campaign gander.

“People have a First Amendment right, if they so choose, to show up and express their political opinion in the form of a peaceful protest, which is what the president held,” she explained.

Then she called out the media’s double standard when it comes to their treatment of BLM protests versus Trump rallies.

“There’s a real double standard here, CNN had on a guest, apparently a doctor, Rob Davidson, who said, ‘Now, true, there are social distancing issues’ with regard to the protests we’ve seen around the country, ‘however, this is a public health crisis — they are marching against systemic racism,'” McEnany revealed, citing an interview Davison gave Anderson Cooper on Aug. 28.

“So if you’re allowed to march in aggregate in those protests, you are also allowed to show up at a political rally,” she concluded. “You have a First Amendment right in this country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

