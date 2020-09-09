https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/republicans-nadler-hold-hearing-violence-dem-run-cities/

Accusing Democratic leaders of looking “the other way on lawlessness and disorder,” several House Republicans have called on Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to address the rioting in U.S. cities.

The violence largely is in Democratic-led cities, the lawmakers emphasized.

“Democrats have allowed cities to be overrun with violence and destruction. In Portland, Oregon, left-wing agitators set fire to a police station and tired to set fire to a federal courthouse. In Seattle, Washington, left-wing activists created an autonomous zone – evicting the police and occupying a police station – allowing criminals to commit violent crimes. In Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Kenosha, Wisconsin, rioters exploited peaceful protests to spread carnage and incite violence,” the letter said.

“In our nation’s capital, left-wing agitators staged a mock execution of the president and then harassed and threatened people leaving the White House. In New York City, a violent criminal brazenly tried to attack a woman on a Saturday morning in a busy Upper East Side subway station.”

The letter, from Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Ken Buck of Colorado, F. James Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin and Mike Johnson of Louisiana, charged that “Violent left-wing extremists are destroying Democrat-run American cities,” which are “literally burn[ing].”

“Even you, the chairman of the powerful Judiciary Committee with a unique platform to denounce left-wing violence, have trivialized it as ‘imaginary’ and a ‘myth,'” they wrote.

“It is beyond time that you forcefully denounce left-wing violent extremism and convene a committee hearing to examine the civil unrest plaguing Democrat-run cities.”

The rioting began in Minneapolis amid protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Democrats have failed to stop the violence and destruction in these cities,” the members of Congress said. “Consistent with the Democrats’ ‘defund the police’ initiative, some Democrat-run major cities have reduced police budgets and local prosecutors have declined to enforce certain laws.”

They note that Sen. Kamala Harris, the party’s vice-presidential nominee, “helped to raise bail money for criminals arrested in riots.”

President Trump has worked to restore order, “but Democrats have blocked his efforts and rejected his offers to provide federal assistance.”

“You have wasted the first twenty months of your chairmanship on fruitless partisan investigations in furtherance of your obsession with attacking President Trump,” they wrote. “We urge you not to waste any more time. The jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee provides you with a unique authority to condemn the violence and disorder in Democrat-run cities.”

Holding a hearing to examine the “civil unrest” is “an issue of life and death that the “committee must not ignore,” they said.

