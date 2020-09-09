https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ricgrenell-trump-nobelprize-cnn/2020/09/09/id/986140

CNN completely ignored the fact that President Donald Trump received a Nobel Peace Prize nomination, and Americans need to “buckle up” for more media bias against the president leading up to the election, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell told Newsmax TV.

“The fact that CNN cannot acknowledge this tells you everything that you need to know about the media right now,” Grenell told Wednesday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Grenell continued, “They’re playing an advocate’s role. They’re not giving us real journalism. So, I think as consumers of news, everyone that’s watching this, they have a real responsibility to go and get multiple news sources and to try to dig to get the message.”

The president has been nominated for helping to broker a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“We really have a media in crisis that’s failing us. There’s no excuse for them not reporting the fact that Donald Trump has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. Many people might say for which one of the many things that he has moved forward to make our world more peaceful,” Grenell said.

Grenell said media bias will run rampant on mainstream media outlets over the next eight weeks leading up to the election.

“I’d say buckle up. I mean, I’m sure they’re going to have more leaks, and more craziness, and more anonymous sources. I think the public needs to realize that elections are a really big deal in Washington,” Grenell said.

“The insiders in Washington who hate the outsider like Donald Trump, they’re going to get back to the rules where someone like Nancy Pelosi can tell a salon owner to ‘Pipe down. I’m going to break the rules … and you’re just supposed to sit quietly,'” Grenell said.

Grenell added, “This is the way that Washington works and people have to realize that the press are going to defend Washington, D.C. and their territory, so they’re going to have a whole bunch of attacks on Donald Trump over the next eight weeks.”

