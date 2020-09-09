https://neonnettle.com/news/12586-pelosi-slams-republicans-for-not-wearing-masks-a-week-after-salon-mask-scandal-

‘I think those are excuses. Because they don’t believe in governance’

on 9th September 2020 @ 8.00pm

House Speaker blast Republicans for refusing to go with ‘mask wearing’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power” on Tuesday that Republicans “don’t believe in science” because they have not “gone with the testing, tracing, treatment, isolation, mask-wearing, etc.”

Pelosi made the remarks while responding to a question about objections from Republicans that federal assistance for state and local governments would go to non-coronavirus related things, and if she would be “willing to attach restrictions that say it really goes for things specifically related to COVID-19?”

“Well, first of all, I wouldn’t say those are reasons that they’re not doing it,” Pelosi said.

“I think those are excuses. Because they don’t believe in governance. They don’t believe in science,” she said.

“Therefore, they haven’t gone with the testing, tracing, treatment, isolation, mask-wearing, etc,” Pelosi added.

“They don’t believe in science, and they don’t believe in governance. So, there is no — this money that we wanted [for] state and local government is for a very specific, coronavirus-centric purpose, to offset some of the expenses that have already — the outlays that have already been made to fight the virus, and meet the needs — the health needs, of people infected,” Pelosi added.

In June, Pelosi has called for a ‘long overdue’ mandatory face mask requirement to be implemented across the US

“And secondly, to talk about the loss of revenue because of the shutdowns around the country.”

WATCH:

Last week, Pelosi was caught breaching COVID-19 restrictions to visit the shuttered salon after security footage emerged online of the speaker getting her hair done without wearing a mask.

Pelosi told reporters that she would only take “responsibility for falling for a set-up” and for being “tricked.”

Pelosi demanded that the salon apologizes to her.

WATCH:

Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s response when asked about her visit to a San Francisco hair salon. https://t.co/IQKWpWsGE0 “I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said. pic.twitter.com/IqzJVCCKFu — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 2, 2020

In June, Pelosi called for a “long overdue” mandatory face mask requirement to be implemented across the UThe majority of Democrats are in favor of mandatory masking, while Republicans have argued that policy is “unenforceable” and an overreach regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

As Neon Nettle reported earlier this year, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised to make face mask mandatory for all Americans if he’s elected president.

The majority of Democrats are in favor of mandatory masking, while Republicans have argued that policy is ‘unenforceable

In July, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) called for states refusing to enforce mandatory masks on residents to face losing their federal coronavirus relief funds.

The Democratic senator pushed for states to adopt mask mandate by introducing a legislative amendment in the Senate.

“Research shows that masks reduce transmission of the coronavirus,” said the California senator.

“CDC Director Redfield said this surge in COVID-19 cases could end within two months if we adopt ‘universal masking.’”

