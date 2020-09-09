https://hannity.com/media-room/sarah-smackdown-sanders-scorches-the-view-says-hosts-hate-trump-more-than-they-love-america/
BEHAR’S REGRET: Joy Behar FINALLY Apologizes After MOCKING Millions of Christians
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.18
Liberal comedian and host of ABC’s ‘The View’ Joy Behar finally apologized to millions of religious Americans Tuesday morning; saying she was “raised to respect” people of all faiths and that “she fell short of that.”
Behar was asked to weigh-in after Vice President Pence discussed the issue on ‘Hannity,’ saying he urged the left-wing comic to apologize to “tens of millions of Americans” who were offended when she equated religion with “mental illness.”
https://twitter.com/GrantJKidney/status/973599548651311104
“You and I know that criticism comes with public life, but I felt that it was important that I defend the faith of tens of millions of Americans against that kind of slander,” Pence told Hannity. “I did encourage her to use the forum of that program to apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended.”
“I think Vice President Pence is right,” said Behar. “I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith, and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”
HELL FREEZES OVER: Joy Behar APOLOGIZES to MIKE PENCE After Mocking His Faith
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.08.18
Liberal comedian and co-host of ABC’s ‘The View’ reportedly apologized to Vice President Mike Pence after she publicly mocked his religious beliefs; claiming the national leader suffered from a “mental illness” because he believes in the power of prayer.
Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed Behar’s apology during a shareholder meeting Thursday, telling investors she apologized shortly after her outrageous comments.
“What do you say to the tens of millions of Christians, and President Trump supporters, that your networks have so blatantly offended and ascribed hateful labels?” asked Justin Danhof, a shareholder and general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research.
“Specifically, do you think, like Mrs. Hostin and Mrs. Behar, that the Christian faith is akin to a dangerous mental illness?” he pressed.
“I don’t know where I start. First of all, Joy Behar apologized to Vice President Pence directly. She made a call to him and apologized, which I thought was absolutely appropriate,” said Iger.
“I don’t think it was right,” he said, distancing himself from Behar’s vicious smear.
The left-wing comedian made national headlines last month when she equated the Vice President’s religious faith and belief in prayer with a “mental illness,” baselessly claiming Pence was “hearing voices.”