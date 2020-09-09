https://hannity.com/media-room/sarah-smackdown-sanders-scorches-the-view-says-hosts-hate-trump-more-than-they-love-america/

BEHAR’S REGRET: Joy Behar FINALLY Apologizes After MOCKING Millions of Christians

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.13.18

Liberal comedian and host of ABC’s ‘The View’ Joy Behar finally apologized to millions of religious Americans Tuesday morning; saying she was “raised to respect” people of all faiths and that “she fell short of that.”

Behar was asked to weigh-in after Vice President Pence discussed the issue on ‘Hannity,’ saying he urged the left-wing comic to apologize to “tens of millions of Americans” who were offended when she equated religion with “mental illness.”

“You and I know that criticism comes with public life, but I felt that it was important that I defend the faith of tens of millions of Americans against that kind of slander,” Pence told Hannity. “I did encourage her to use the forum of that program to apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended.”

“I think Vice President Pence is right,” said Behar. “I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith, and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”